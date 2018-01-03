Posted: Jan 03, 2018 3:53 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2018 10:25 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Maxson Cole McDermott is the first baby born at Bartlesville's Jane Phillips Medical Center. Maxon was born to Angela Stuchal and Justin McDermott of Caney, KS Tuesday afternoon at 12:59. Maxson weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and measured 19 and 3-quarters inches when he was born. He has four brothers at home, the oldest is 22.

Maxson and his family will be awarded the package of prizes in the KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM baby derby. They include flowers from Flowerland; a facial for mom from Susan Hayden of Bella Vita Salon and day spa; a meal from Chilli's; a baby thermometer from Boulevard Discount Pharmacy; A gift basket from Jane Phillips Medical Center; a 24-dollar gift card from the Gusher Car Wash; and a 100-dollar savings bond from Blue Sky Bank. Gifts also will go to the family including a posh mommy necklace from Windle's Jewelry; a massage for mom from Amy Morris Massage Therapist; a 50-dollar gift certificate from Keepsake Candles, and home-made burp cloths, a sleep sack, blanket, and crocheted jacket from Fabric Notions.

Congratulations to Angela Stuchal and Justin McDermott of Caney on their new addition to their family.