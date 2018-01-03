Posted: Jan 03, 2018 5:29 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2018 8:21 AM

Bill Lynch

Pawhuska Public Schools will be closed once again due to continuing water issues. Pawhuska was scheduled to return from their Christmas Holiday Tuesday but were unable to get started due to a major waterline break Monday. The City of Pawhuska announced a water line break Monday evening due to the freezing temperatures, it was the second such break over the long weekend, and another this morning at the corner of 17th and Leahy. Results of the waterline break include the loss of water pressure, and muddy cloudy water throughout the city. School should resume Thursday at regular time, however only if the water issue is resolved.