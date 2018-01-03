Posted: Jan 03, 2018 9:54 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2018 10:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Councilman Joseph Callahan takes a new job leaving the Ward 5 seat vacant for applicants. The City of Bartlesville accepted several applications for the empty Ward 5 seat in Tuesday night's City Council meeting; the first of the New Year.

Mayor Dale Copeland says proper steps will follow in the upcoming weeks. That means councilman will devise dates to meet with applicants, then they will conduct interviews with the applicants to become better accuainted with them. Two rooms with a pair of coucilman in each will hold interviews with all candidates. All candidates will have to enter both rooms and talk to each pair of councilman.

Applicants received include: Gary Collins, Steven Staley, Trevor Dorsey, Don Pyles, Jan Dreiling, Jim Barnes and Nick Allgood. Executive Administrative Assistant Elaine Banes asked the applicants a series of questions and found that each candidate is eligible for the position.

Copeland says having a great pool of candidates interested in serving the community is great. The City Council believes they will announce the new councilman near the end of this month.