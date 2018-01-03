Posted: Jan 03, 2018 10:38 AMUpdated: Jan 03, 2018 11:31 AM

Sooner Park takes and mulches undecorated Christmas trees. 43 trees have already been mulched at Sooner Park.

Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson says that the process normally lasts until the end of January, but could continue as long as people keep bringing Christmas trees.

Undecorated trees can be dropped off at the designated, fenced areas just off Madison Blvd until January 22. Produced mulch will be available until the mulch runs out.

Robinson says mulch available to the public is free. For more information, call 918-338-4154.