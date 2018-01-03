Posted: Jan 03, 2018 12:46 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2018 12:48 PM

Garrett Giles

ACS Playground Adventures out of Oklahoma City to upgrade playground equipment at four parks in the Bartlesville area. Tuesday night’s City Council meeting approved the action to install new equipment at Sooner, Johnstone, Robinwood and Douglas Parks.

Councilman Jim Curd Jr. said that the equipment presented by ACS has good structural quality that will maintain easily. He also said they took the children's learning and progression through different activities with the equipment more seriously than the other eight vendors up for the bid.

The $432,100 project should finish up in late May of this year. 2 through 5 year old equipment will go up in all parks, but 5 through 12-year-old equipment will only get installed at Sooner and Johnstone Parks.

ACS Playground Adventures will provide the parks with free slide mats, swings, and welcome signs.