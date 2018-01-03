Posted: Jan 03, 2018 1:39 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2018 1:39 PM

Ben Nicholas

Green Country Village is a not-for-profit retirement community that includes independent living apartments, assisted living apartments and a care center for persons with Alzheimer's disease and other memory disorders. Director Hilary Smith and new Marketing & Community Outreach team member Casey Williams announced on Wednesday morning's Community Connection program that some renovations would be coming in 2018.

