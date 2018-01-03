Posted: Jan 03, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 03, 2018 3:17 PM

Max Gross

A defective brake light led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Willis Gray appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing multiple charges including trafficking amphetamines, eluding an officer and destroying evidence.

According to an affidavit, an officer saw that Gray’s brake light was out and was about to initiate a traffic stop when Gray’s vehicle took off on Hensley Boulevard. The chase continued for a few blocks with Gray never exceeding the speed limit and obeying all traffic signs.

The officer finally caught up and handcuffed Gray as he exited the vehicle. Dispatch informed the officer that Gray had a felony warrant in Washington County.

A search of the vehicle produced a small baggie inside a Styrofoam cup with a substance that resembled methamphetamine. Gray stated that the substance would not test positive for methamphetamine because he ate all of it. A test of the substance produced a positive result.

Gray will next appear in court on January 19. His bond was set at $50,000.