Charlie Taraboletti

Two Bartlesville Police Department officers have been recommended for the department’s prestigious life-saving award for their role in saving a woman’s life during a house fire last week.

Adam Shift officers Steven Silver and Brandon Meyer responded to a fire Thursday, December 28th in the 1900 block of Southwest Keeler Avenue. The officers arrived ahead of firefighters and EMS personnel. They determined that one person inside the home had gotten out safely but that another woman was trapped inside.

According to Captain Jay Hastings Officers Silver and Meyer entered the smoke-filled house immediately, and quickly found the trapped woman down inside the house. Hastings says the woman was unresponsive. They worked together and dragged the woman to safety outside the burning house. They were able to get her to her feet and walk her to a patrol unit to get her out of the cold and wait on fire and EMS to arrive.

Hastings said the woman suffered some second-degree burns and severe smoke inhalation.

Police Chief Tom Holland says the two Bartlesville police officers who risked their own lives to save the victim of a house fire. It is an honor to serve with officers of this caliber.