Posted: Jan 04, 2018 1:28 PMUpdated: Jan 04, 2018 1:37 PM

Garrett Giles

An immigration bill is set to rattle the House and Senate in the coming months. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford says he met with President Trump and other Republican Senators Thursday afternoon to discuss a solution to immigration through the SUCCEED Act.

Lankford notes that Trump wants border control issues and protection for immigrant children solved by the first week of March.

Twenty-years have passed since action has been taken on border control problems, according to Lankford. He adds that it’s “high time” to resolve blunt issues concerning immigration.

The introduced SUCCEED Act could permit 2.6 "Dreamers" to earn legal status, and will allow them to pursue a combination track of military, work, and higher education. Dreamers will not become eligible to be lawfully permanent residents until they complete 10 years as conditional permanent residents.

The Dreamers must agree to relinquish nearly all forms of benefits and relief if they fail to continue to meet the bill's requirements. They are also subject to expedited removal without an immigration court hearing if the Department of Homeland Security finds out a Dreamer has commited a crime prohibited by the bill.

Nonimmigration visas, such as tourist visas, must sign a waiver handing over their rights to immigration relief if they overstay their visa, including the right to an immigration court hearing. The provision will attempt to address the 42 percent of undocument people who have overstayed their visa in the U.S.

Lastly, the SUCCEED Act limits the power of the U.S. to parole activity of certain groups of people into the country.

The Senate needs 60 votes for the SUCCEED Act to pass on to the House.