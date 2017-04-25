Posted: Jan 05, 2018 9:50 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2018 9:50 AM

Bill Lynch

The City of Barnsdall has issued a Precautionary Boil Order through Sunday. The boil order was put in place following a water line break, due to freezing conditions, at the Elementary School Thursday which resulted in the flooding of two classrooms and low levels in the City's water supply. Additionally, the water line break resulted in cloudy water with low water pressure. The City has continued working to resolve the issue however, they implemented the precautionary boil order for Barnsdall residents to be safe, the boil order was not issued by the Department of Environmental Quality.