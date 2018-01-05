Posted: Jan 05, 2018 11:33 AMUpdated: Jan 05, 2018 11:33 AM

Ben Nicholas

Avery Flores walked away December 20 from the Tulsa Transitional Center. He is a 35-year-old Native American man with black hair and brown eyes. Flores is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighing about 196 pounds. He is serving time for drug possession.

Flores is thought to be with his wife, Lisa Flores, who also has felony warrants.

If you have any information on Flores' location, please call our escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119.