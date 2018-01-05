Posted: Jan 05, 2018 12:05 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2018 12:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Assessor explains taxes for homes filed under the homestead exemptions. County Assessor Todd Mathes says people won’t need to re-file for homestead if they live in the same household when they filed homestead.

Mathes says age and income can qualify people for homestead tax exemptions. The additional homestead applies to all ages if they have an income of $20,000 or less. With the additional homestead, Mathes says people can take $2,000 of assessed value off of their home.

Mathes adds that a senior freeze is an available exemption for those 65-years of age or older with an income of $60,500 or less.

Veterans with 100-percent disability can “zero out” taxes if they bring their Veterans Affairs letter to the Assessor’s Office and qualify for homestead by living in the same house since January 1.

With upcoming bond issues being worked on by the City of Bartlesville, Mathes assures that the tax rate won't increase. However, the tax numbers may vary because of the bonds. The special election for the bonds will be held on March 6.