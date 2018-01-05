Posted: Jan 05, 2018 12:19 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2018 12:32 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve a recent burglary of a local business. Some time between 8 o'clock Tuesday morning January 2nd and Thursday morning January 4th someone took a generator and other pieces of equipment from the KWON radio building between Bartlesville and Dewey on State Highway 123.

According to Washington County Sheriff's Captain Brandon Cranor someone took a Generac Guardian 20 kilowatt, propane fuelled, liquid cooled commercial generator. The unit weighs several hundred pounds and was taken from a steel platform on the back side of the building.

According to the poice report, it appears someone used rope or a similar device attached to the exterior doors of the building and then attached it to a vehicle to rip the doors off the building. Damage was also done to the side of the building. It appears to be from where the vehicle the generator was lowered into was backed into the building. The burglars also took an FM broadcast antenna, 100 feet of one and 5/8th-inch coax cable, and other items.

Crime doesn't pay but Crime Stoppers does. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leandin to an arrest of the person or persons involve in this robbery. KWON radio will pay an additional reward of up to $1,000 to the tipster.

If you have information on this robbery or on any serious crime in Washington or Nowata Counties, call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE. You can also provide anonymous information by using the P3 TIPS smart phone app or you can use the leave a tip link on the crime stoppers website. We have a link to the Crime Stoppers website

Remember all crime stoppers tips are guaranteed anonymous. Crime Stoppers doesn't doesn't want your name, just your information.