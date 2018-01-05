Posted: Jan 05, 2018 1:09 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2018 1:09 PM

Ben Nicholas

With sub-freezing temperatures in Oklahoma, AAA’s auto rescue fleet averaged 2,000 calls a day, most with battery and tire issues. That’s 30 percent higher than the same period last year, according to AAA spokesperson Leslie Gamble.

AAA Oklahoma notes that a sudden cold snap wreaks havoc on batteries and tire inflation. Batteries more than three years old are especially vulnerable. When temperatures drop below 32 degrees, batteries lose as much as 35 percent of their effectiveness. At zero degrees that dips to 60 percent, yet a car engine needs about twice as much power to start.

The not-for-profit association also offers these tips to drivers:

Park your car in the garage. If you do not have a garage, put a tarp over the hood or park protected from prevailing winds.

If your vehicle has been sitting idle for a day or more, turn on the engine every day the car is not used and let it idle no more than 30 seconds to recharge the battery. Never leave your running vehicle unattended.

When you are ready to begin your drive for the first time of the day in a vehicle that has been outside, allow a short warm-up period, no more than 30 seconds, before putting your vehicle in “Drive”. This allows fluids that have thickened because of the arctic temperatures to reach proper viscosity.

If your battery is more than two years old, have it checked. Most batteries last three to five years.

Tires need more air pressure when it’s cold, and tires that are not properly inflated are more susceptible to a flat or blowout. Check the tire pressure.

Keep the fuel tank at least half-full to avoid fuel-line freeze-up.

Make sure your vehicle has an emergency kit, which should include the following: cellphone and charger, jumper cables, warm, reflective gear for all potential passengers — boots, hats, gloves — blankets, flares, flashlight and extra batteries, extra food and water, general first aid kit, non-clumping kitty litter, ice scraper, snow brush and shovel, and windshield washer fluid. Many of these winter emergency items – plus pre-assembled multi-item kits including the 73-piece Explorer Road Kit and 66-piece Winter Safety Road Kit – are available, at a discount to AAA members, at stores or in the online store at AAA.com.

AAA provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to 58 million members nationwide and more than 404,000 members in Oklahoma. AAA advocates for the safety and mobility of its members and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years in all types of weather conditions.