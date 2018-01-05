Posted: Jan 05, 2018 1:58 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2018 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

A free online parcel database opens to the public in Washington County. County Assessor Todd Mathes says the Assessor’s Office has provided an online map of Washington County that allows people to search for information on tax values of homes in the county.

He says people looking to buy a new home, however, should check in with the Assessor’s Office. Taxes can vary because previous owners could have homestead tax exemptions that don't show up on the land parcel map.

Information that can be found includes the year a home was built, a home’s square footage, and a home’s appraisal by the Assessor’s Office. People can find homes by searching a home's street address, the previous owner's name, or the home's legal description.

To view the map, go to www.countycourthouse.org, click the elected officials tab and then the assessor tab. Select the “parcel info online” button in the assessor tab.