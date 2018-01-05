Posted: Jan 05, 2018 2:13 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2018 2:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

A fire has been reported on the west side of Bartlesville. According to reports, heavy black smoke was seen around 3 this afternoon. We reached out to several officials from Bartlesville Fire Department, but have not received word from them at this time. According to Washington County Emergency Management, the fire is a structure fire at a garage in the 500 Block of Mercedes near Sunset. We will have more information as it becomes available.