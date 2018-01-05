Posted: Jan 05, 2018 2:51 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2018 2:52 PM

Max Gross

A fire has been reported on the west side of Bartlesville. A garage behind a residence located at 519 Mercedes Avenue caught fire on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, heavy black smoke was seen around 3:00 p.m. The Bartlesville Fire Department rushed to the scene and had the fire put out within fifteen minutes of arrival.

Assistant Fire Chief Bill Hollander was on the scene and say the fire was routine. No persons were inside the structure and no injuries were reported.

The garage was the only building damaged in the blaze.