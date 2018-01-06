Posted: Jan 06, 2018 3:24 AMUpdated: Jan 06, 2018 3:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

One person is dead as a result of an accident that occurred at around 8 o'clock Friday night in Bartlesville. Police Captain Jay Hastings reports police, fire, and ambulance Personnel responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident in the 1200 block of NW Virginia just south of Oak Park.

When Officers arrived, they found that the driver had been thrown from the vehicle. Ambulance and Fire arrived and tried to treat the driver however the driver died at the scene due to injuries received from the accident. No other passengers were in the vehicle and Virginia avenue remained closed until 11 o'clock while accident investigators worked the scene. Washington County Emergency Management were also on scene and assisted manning the barricades to keep traffic off Virginia and provide a light generator to light up the roadway where the accident occurred.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and went out of control. It went off the road on the east side of the roadway, hit a tree, and rolled several times. Authorities are withholding the identity of the driver until notification of next of kin can take place.