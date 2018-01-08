Posted: Jan 08, 2018 10:08 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2018 10:08 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several items at regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

During the new business portion of the meeting two sheriff’s deputies were appointed. Chris Hagebusch will serve as a jailer and Rachael Moody will serve as a dispatcher. The sheriff’s office lost four employees in the last week.

This brought up a discussion about employee turnover with the sheriff’s department. Curtis Barnes shared his thoughts on the situation.

Steve Kloehr also addressed the board on this situation. He called for an audit of the sheriff’s office after the retirement of Sandy Hadley becomes effective on February 1. To this chairman Doug Sonenberg said an audit happens every time a county employee leaves an office.

The commissioners also approved an election resolution for the directors of the free fair board. The filing period for that election will run from January 29 to February 2. The election will held on February 10.

During the announcements portion of the meeting Barnes stated that he opened a bridge this last week on County Road 406 over Purgatory Creek. The project ran under the planned budget.

The Commissioners will meet again on Tuesday, January 16.