Posted: Jan 08, 2018 11:32 AMUpdated: Jan 08, 2018 11:32 AM

Bill Lynch

This week at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners Jake Bruno provided the end of year update. Bruno said that as per the trend the number of building and land permit requests have decreased, which has provided the Planning and Zoning Department with an opportunity discuss future development in Osage County. Bruno said he has been working with engineers from University of Oklahoma Tulsa campus. The students from OU Tulsa are working with Planning and Zoning along with other Non-Profit agencies statewide to assist proving free architecture and engineering services. Bruno also highlighted once again the importance to contact the Planning and Zoning Office before building, especially if you do not know if your property is in a floodplain.

The Commissioners also approved a change to the County's Safety Manual. The Change will state in Section 4-1#11 “At “NO” time shall animals be carried in county equipment (Heavy equipment and/or trucks) without the permission of the county Commissioners. To include live animals dogs, cats, etc. with the exception of Sheriff's Office K-9 units.” The Change comes following request from employees to bring animals to work, but as stated by Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts, the risks to safety are too great.

The Osage County Commissioners meet each Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska at 10am.