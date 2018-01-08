News
City of Bartlesville
Space Heater Safety
Ben Nicholas
With frigid temperatures often in the winter, space heaters are a common solution to trying to stay warm. Accidental fires become more prevalent during the winter too, and Fire Chief John banks says these two facts are related. During Monday morning's City Matter Program, Banks says that the heaters are fine, but only if used correctly.
Banks says that most space heaters have safety precautions built in, but he asks that you keep items away from the heaters as that's when they become dangerous. Banks also says that they should not be used as a primary source of heat.
