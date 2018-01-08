Posted: Jan 08, 2018 4:16 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2018 4:16 PM

Max Gross

Two suspicious persons in front of an apartment complex led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Dale Stark appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of smuggling contraband.

According to an affidavit, an officer responded to a call of suspicious activity near the Georgian Arms Apartment Complex. The man said his name was ‘Dale Stark’ which brought up a municipal warrant and he was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.

The officer noted that he couldn’t perform a full pat down search on Stark due to him wearing coveralls. Within his possession the jailer found a white crystal substance that wrapped in a cigarette paper. Stark claimed to not know what the substance was. The substance later tested to be methamphetamine.

Stark will next appear in court on January 29. His bond was set at $1500.