Posted: Jan 09, 2018 6:44 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2018 6:46 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford joined Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Thom Tills of North Carolina, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas on the Senate floor to advocate for immigration reform that improves border security and fixes the DACA program. He referred to a time when border security was not a partisan issue

Lankford has offered a number of solutions for DACA and border security. He says we have half a million people who cross the border back-and-forth every day legally. He says we need to step back and to remove this from a conversation about presidents and about political parties and move it back to some basic commonsense things.