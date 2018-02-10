Posted: Jan 09, 2018 1:19 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2018 1:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

A new race is being started in Bartlesville to help fund needs for a local school.

The first Cupid 5K Shuffle race will be on Saturday, February 10, at 8:30 in the morning. The race will be held in Johnstone Park at 200 N Cherokee, and will raise funds for a new track at Wilson Elementary and other needs. A separate one mile fun run and walk will begin at 8.

Runners who sign up by January 20 are guaranteed a shirt, and early packet pickup will be on February 8, from 5-to-8 at Wilson Elementary. Race day packet pickup will be from 7-to-8 at the park.

Online sign-up for Wilson's Cupid 5K Shuffle is online at runsignup.com here

The online signup has a place for questions, but you can also contact Brittany Whaling at WhalingBA@bps-ok.org.