Posted: Jan 09, 2018 2:58 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2018 2:58 PM

Max Gross

A failure to appear warrant landed a Bartlesville woman in jail, but what was in her pocket added a further charge. Robin Bastien appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of smuggling contraband into jail and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to an affidavit, Bastien was brought to the correctional facility after being picked up on a failure to appear warrant. The jailer performed a search on Bastien and recovered a small baggie with a white crystal substance.

A field test on the substance was positive for the prescence of methamphetamine.

Bastien said she did not remember the baggie was in her pocket and did not intend to smuggle the substance into the jail. Bastien's failure to disclose this led to additional felony charge.