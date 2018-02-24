Posted: Jan 09, 2018 3:22 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2018 3:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

The 4th annual Central Classic 5K race will be at Central Middle School the morning of Saturday, February 24, with a one mile fun run will begin immediately after the 5K begins.

The race will support continued improvements to the building. Previous racers have helped the school completely upgrade the audio & visual equipment in the auditorium, and helped with the purchase of carpet squares that protect the new gymnasium.

This is a chip-timed event on a certified course. Early packet pickup will be on Thursday, February 22, from 4-to-7 at Central, and race day packet pickup will begin at 7 that Saturday morning.

For questions or information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Alisha Winward at WinwardAA@bps-ok.org or at 918-336-9303 ext. 1805.