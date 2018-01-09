News
Why Waterlines Break In The Winter
Washington, Osage, and even Montgomery County Kansas have seen waterline breaks recently.
Engineering and Water Utilities Director, Terry Lauritsen, says the reason why there are so many this time of the year is easy.
Lauritsen says that there isn't much people can do about the breaks, except to be patient. He says that water will have to be shut off so the line can be fixed, but people can help by simply reporting the problem.
Lauristen says a lot of times, even with breaks, water can still work at the house. He says the fix all depends on the severity of the issue.
