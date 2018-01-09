Posted: Jan 09, 2018 4:49 PMUpdated: Jan 09, 2018 4:50 PM

Ben Nicholas

Applications are being taken for The Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award.

The award is a cash award presented annually to a full-time Bartlesville Public School District teacher, coach or counselor who exemplifies the dynamic qualities of an outstanding educator and citizen. This award is not for the “best teacher,” but for one who exemplifies the finest in the profession.

Teachers honored with a 2018 Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award nomination should communicate effectively with students, parents, administrators and other teachers, as well as engage students in creative and imaginative learning activities. Nominees should also inspire students to do their best and try harder when they fail, and reach-out to students of all backgrounds and abilities to help them to succeed.

Anyone whose life has been touched by a Bartlesville teacher, coach or counselor can nominate for the award. Nomination Forms are due Thursday, February 12.