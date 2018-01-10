Posted: Jan 10, 2018 10:20 AMUpdated: Jan 10, 2018 10:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Market Strategies International has named Public Service Company of Oklahoma a 2017 Residential Customer Champion.

Cogent Reports surveyed almost 60,000 customers from the 128 largest U.S. utility companies. 17 electric-only and 32 electric plus natural gas combination utilities received the distinction.

PSO Director of Customer Services and Marketing, Scott Ritz calls it an honor to be listed as a Customer Champion along with some of the top utilities in the country.