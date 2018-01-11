Posted: Jan 11, 2018 4:15 PMUpdated: Jan 11, 2018 4:47 PM

Max Gross

A family domestic dispute over a water leak led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Brandon Marshall appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of domestic abuse and threats to kill.

According to an affidavit, Marshall and his biological mother got into an argument about a water leak. The victim claims that Marshall struck her across the face with an open hand. Marshall then grabbed her tightly by the arms causing severe bruising.

The victim claims that she tried to leave the residence where they both reside and that Marshall said he would kill her if she left.

When officers detained Marshall he was extremely uncooperative. He was pushed on to the ground after refusing to walk himself out of the residence.

Marshall will appear in court next on January 29. His bond was set at $1,500 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.