Posted: Jan 13, 2018 3:20 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2018 3:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Congressman Mullin praised the change in policy put forth by the Department of Veterans Affairs which will allow veterans to be retroactively reimbursed for emergency treatment at non-VA facilities.

Mullin says there is no quick fix to solve all of the issues inside the VA, but we must continue to take steps forward to improve care for our veterans. Mullin calls the revision is one such step.

The VA will begin processing claims for reimbursement of reasonable costs that were only partially paid by the Veteran’s other health insurance. Those costs may include hospital charges, professional fees and emergency transportation, such as ambulances.