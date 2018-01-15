Posted: Jan 15, 2018 8:24 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2018 8:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Crews in Ottawa, Craig, Nowata, Washington and Osage Counties in northeastern Oklahoma are treating and plowing roads and bridges. You should use caution on bridges in the area and be alert to changing conditions.

Crews will continue plowing operations as needed and other area crews will remain on standby, ready to respond as precipitation moves through.

With temperatures below freezing across the state, be alert to any changing conditions and use caution on bridges and overpasses in these areas and check conditions before heading out.