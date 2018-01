Posted: Jan 15, 2018 9:00 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2018 11:30 AM

Amity Hollenbaugh

There are a few weather related closings in Bartesville area due to the snow falling on Monday morning.

We have the up-to-date list of closings on our "Weather Related Closings Page."

Light snow has continued to fall across NE Oklahoma in the late morning and early afternoon on Monday.