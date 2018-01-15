Posted: Jan 15, 2018 4:00 PMUpdated: Jan 15, 2018 4:00 PM

Clearance operations continue in northeast Oklahoma, where slick and hazardous driving conditions are reported on highways in Craig, Delaware, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa and Washington Counties.

If travel is necessary tonight, drivers are urged to use extreme caution, especially on bridges and overpasses, as black ice conditions can quickly develop. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews will continue plowing and applying salt and sand in impacted areas throughout the evening.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

• Stay at least 150 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.