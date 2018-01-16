Posted: Jan 16, 2018 10:24 AMUpdated: Jan 16, 2018 11:40 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning for their weekly meeting because of the holiday.

The Commissioners approved several county deeds and approved a report from the County Clerk for December. In the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle says that he was able to work on drain projects on Road 3940, but that his crews would be waiting on the weather. Commissioner Mike Dunlap echoed that he would be waiting as well, and encouraged safety when driving.

All other items in the meeting were approved, including the notation that the best sales tax revenue collection since 2013 was collected. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet next Monday at their normal meeting time.