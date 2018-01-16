Posted: Jan 16, 2018 2:56 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2018 2:56 PM

The Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball teams will be playing a pivotal doubleheader on Wedensday as Friends University comes to town.

The Eagle men’s steam has hit their stride as they’ve won three of their last four games in conference play. OKWU is just one game behind second place in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. That second spot in the standings is occupied by the Falcons.

The Eagles saw a 10-point lead squandered in the final two minutes in the first matchup against Friends to lose 72-71. Head coach Donnie Bostwick was left with a poor taste in his mouth after that loss and it hasn’t gone away.

OKWU will also have to worry about defending the top player in the KCAC, Jordan Murdock who averages nearly 30 points per game.

On the women’s side coach Mark Molder’s team is looking to avenge a disappointing loss the first time around as well. The Lady Eagles fell to Friends 89-80 on November 21. Coach Molder saw this loss as a turning point for his team.

The Lady Eagles rattled off six consecutive conference wins after losing to the Lady Falcons on the road.

OKWU is 9-3 in the KCAC with just these Lady Falcons ahead of it in the standings at 10-2. A victory would put the Lady Eagles in deadlock at the top of the conference.

You can hear this OKWU basketball doubleheader on 99.1 FM KPGM. Tipoff for the women’s game at 6 p.m. with the men’s game to follow.