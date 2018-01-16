Posted: Jan 16, 2018 6:55 PMUpdated: Jan 16, 2018 6:55 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

It was an approximately 20-minute meeting Tuesday night for the Bartlesville City Council. The council voted on two items of business.

The council awarded the bid for downtown landscaping to Jeff Graham Construction of Coffeyville. Graham will remove some flower bed and trees and also replant other beds and install trees where there are none. City Engineer, Micah Siemers told the council Jeff Graham was the lower of two bidders.

Part of the cost will be paid from funds the city has been holding from the sale of buildings along 2nd street. The total bid came in at $435,066.

The second action item was to award a 40-acre tract of land in the Sunset Industrial Park to Service and Manufacturing Corporation at a cost of 5 thousand dollars an acre.

President of the Bartlesville Development Authority, David Wood says the former golf course used a septic system. That is unacceptable for an industrial environment. Water Utilities Director, Terry Lauritsen estimates it will take seven months to install the necessary sanitary sewer for the site.