Posted: Jan 17, 2018 6:53 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2018 6:53 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Former State Senator from Bartlesville, Denzil Garrison died Monday at the age of 91.

According to the biography published when the Bartlesville Community Foundation inducted him into its Hall of Fame, Garrison distinguished himself while serving in the U.S. Army, commanding a battery of the 171st Field Artillery in Korea. He continued his public service career as a long-serving Republican State Senator. Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb says Garrison set the gold standard.

Funeral services will be held for Mr. Garrison Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Lyon Fine Arts Center on the Oklahoma Wesleyan University campus. Funeral service are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home.