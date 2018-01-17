Posted: Jan 17, 2018 9:57 AMUpdated: Jan 17, 2018 9:57 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met for their bi-weekly meeting on Tuesday evening because of the MLK Holiday. Stephanie Hicks from Ward 2, Kay Bales from Ward 4, and City Attorney Bo Estes were not in attendance.

The council received a presentation from Randy Weatherly of Ambler Architects for the new police department/municipal court facility. Weatherly presented the layout of the building, and some functional features for the department. During the citizens' input portion, Weatherly answered questions about the building, including noting that it would have backup generators to run on should power fail.

The council voted to enter into executive session at the end of the meeting citing matters pertaining to economic development. All other items were approved in the meeting.