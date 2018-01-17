Posted: Jan 17, 2018 3:53 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2018 3:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man is in the Washington County Correctional Facility after trespassing. Joseph Donald Naylor pleaded guilty to resisting an officer and criminal trespassing on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, officers went to an apartment complex to serve a warrant that Naylor was trespassing at. The officers came to the apartment and asked for Naylor. He appeared in the hallway, and put his hands up, but refused to get on the ground. Naylor then assumed a fighting position and resisted arrest by wrestling the officers.

A taser was discharged but was ineffective. Naylor was wrestled to the ground eventually, however, and as he was placed in handcuffs stated “I could have kept going.” before talking about his MMA training.

No bond will be set for Naylor. His next court appearance will be on January 30.