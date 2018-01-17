Posted: Jan 17, 2018 4:35 PMUpdated: Jan 17, 2018 4:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Chelsea man was in Washington County Court on Wednesday. Timothy Duane Davenport was taken in on Tuesday evening for false impersonation to create liability.

According to an affidavit, a Jeep with a defective license plate light and paper tag was pulled over by an officer. The officer identified the driver, but found out that the information of the passenger was not in the system. The officer asked for information again, and still no results came back, so the officer called for backup.

When the other officer came to the scene, and after some searching on Facebook, Davenport was confronted about his false identity, and he then gave his correct information.

Davenport was taken in, later stating that the name he gave officers was his deceased brother. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, and had his next court date set for January 29. Bond was set at $1,000.