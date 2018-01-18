Posted: Jan 18, 2018 3:10 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2018 3:20 PM

Max Gross

A man who was a part of a policed involved shooting in Bartlesville made his initial appearance at the Washington County Courthouse Thursday.

Fifty-year-old Michael Anthony Livingston stood before District Judge Curtis Delapp facing a multitude of charges including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, maintaining a house where CDS is sold, unlawful surveillance equipment and planning or threatening to commit an act of violence among other charges.

According to an affidavit, police officers had been performing surveillance on the house located on SW Maple Avenue and saw a hand to hand transaction take place. They initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle leaving the residence and recovered marijuana from the vehicle. At this time a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

Police knocked down the door of the residence and ordered Livingston to the ground and he complied. At this time the officers heard popping sounds and observed a female three to five feet away holding a handgun. She was ordered to drop the weapon.

KWON Radio later learned that the female suspect died as a result of a gunshot after being taken to the Jane Phillips Medical Center.

After searching the residence officers recovered multiple handguns, large quantities of marijuana in jars and bags, a device capable of receiving Bartlesville Police radio frequencies and two security cameras.

Livingston was taken to the Washington County Jail. While in the presence of the jail staff and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Livingston made several threats. He said would be getting out of jail soon and he was going to track down the drug task force officers and kill them all as well as their children.

Livingston’s charges will be formally presented by the State of Oklahoma on Friday. His bond was set at $150,000.