Posted: Jan 18, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2018 6:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

UPDATE: As of 7pm both fires are under control however, ensure you exercise caution and yeild to emergency vehicles until the fires are completely cleared.

Two grass fires have been reported in Pawhuska. The first fire started near the Elks Lodge next to the roadway and moved inward from the roadway. That grass fire is under control and mostly put out at this moment, and firefighters are en route to another fire. Reportedly the cause of this fire is due to dragging chains.

The second fire is reported to be larger, and stretches from Highway 60 to Bluestem Ranch. That fire is not under control at this moment. County Road 4275 is being evacuated at the moment and will be closed as the fire has crossed the roadway.

Crews from Psage County, Pawhuska Fire, Osage County Emergency Management, Pahuska Police and Osage County Sheriff's office are on the scene.

We will have more information on the fires as the information becomes available. Please avoid the area if possible.