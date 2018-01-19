Posted: Jan 19, 2018 9:47 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2018 9:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma State Legislature convenes two weeks from Monday.

The Senate has completed filing bills for the Second Session of the 56th Legislature. A total of 706 Senate bills were filed along with 23 Senate Joint Resolutions. In 2016, a total of 831 Senate bills and 46 Senate Joint Resolutions were filed.

The deadline does not apply to appropriations bills which can be filed throughout the session. There are some other exceptions but the Majority Floor Leader must assign it to a committee and the entire committee becomes the published author of the bill. Such bills must still be heard on the floor by March 22nd.

The process of authoring bills by committee was first adopted by the Senate in 2015 to do away with shell bills, which were bills with no language used as vehicles for measures later in the session.

You can read and download the proposed bills through the official State Senate website at www.oksenate.gov by following the link for Legislation at the top of the homepage.

The 2018 legislative session will reconvene on Monday, February 5th.