Posted: Jan 19, 2018 10:18 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2018 10:18 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Tickets are available for next month's Chamber Eggs and Issues breakfast with Washington County's state legislative team. State Senator Julie Daniels and State Representatives Earl Sears and Travis Dunlap will provide an update five days after the legislative session convenes on February 5th.

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce bills the forum as a chance for chamber members to interact face-to-face with lawmakers and discuss the issues impacting the Bartlesville area.