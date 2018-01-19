Posted: Jan 19, 2018 10:58 AMUpdated: Jan 19, 2018 10:59 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You're invited to "take the plunge" Saturday morning, January 27th at the Hilton Garden Inn. Sign up or donate now for Bartlesville's 7th-annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge fund-raiser.

Bartlesville Event Chairman Patrick Johnson says it's easy to get started and form a team. We have a link to www.mysook.org . Just choose the Bartlesville plunge. Johnson says just populate your plunge page online.

Special Olympics team members from the Bartlesville area compete both in the summer and winter games in Stillwater. Johnson says the majority of the money raised stays here.

Johnson is asking for a big fund drive this year. Bartlesville has been number two for the last several years behind Paul's Valley. He says your donation could put the Bartlesville plunge in first place.