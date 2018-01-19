News
Pawhuska
Posted: Jan 19, 2018 4:39 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2018 4:41 PM
Pawhuska School Board Members Honored By Superintendent
Ben Nicholas
January is School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication to children and schools.
In Pawhuska Public Schools, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $ 7,086,030 million, 750 students, 90 employees, and all the school buildings and facilities.
Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld says that the School Board worked hard during challenges at the start of the year.
Dr. Neufeld wanted to recognize the men and women serving the Pawhuska Schools:
- President Michael Tolson
- Board Clerk, Patricia Counts
- Danny Ferguson
- Justin Sellers
- Tom Boone
