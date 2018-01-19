Posted: Jan 19, 2018 4:39 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2018 4:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

January is School Board Recognition Month and an opportunity for local schools and communities to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication to children and schools.

In Pawhuska Public Schools, school board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community. They bear responsibility for an annual budget of $ 7,086,030 million, 750 students, 90 employees, and all the school buildings and facilities.

Dr. Neufeld wanted to recognize the men and women serving the Pawhuska Schools: