Posted: Jan 19, 2018 5:08 PMUpdated: Jan 19, 2018 5:08 PM

Ben Nicholas

The National Wild Turkey Federation is not exactly what you think it is. According to Tyler Deaton, it's not just about hunting, it's about protecting too.

The NWTF of course advocates for hunting too, and they hold youth events to promote growth in hunting and land preservation, but Deaton says it's not just for children. Deaton says anyone who wants to get involved and learn is welcome, and the NWTF will introduce them to hunting. To fund these events, each chapter of the NWTF usually holds a banquet each year, and the Osage Hills Chapter will hold its banquet on March 9.

Another good reason to go to the banquet? You could win something special from the nationals.

Congratulations to Jacie and Joe Chinn on winning.

