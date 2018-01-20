Posted: Jan 20, 2018 3:23 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2018 3:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second District Congressman, Markwayne Mullin is talking about the Senate's failure to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government and re-authorize the Children's Health Insurance Program for six years.

Mullin says “Certain members of Congress are so blinded by their hatred of President Donald Trump that they are willing to do anything to spite him.

He says Democrats “Led by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, have decided to put their immigration policies ahead of Americans citizens in order to further their political agenda."

Mullin calls it a shame that making such a political statement comes at the expense of our men and women in uniform and 9 million children who depend on CHIP. The congressman says it’s a disgrace to the people they represent that they’ve chosen politics over people—and over the government functions that their constituents pay for out of their own paycheck.