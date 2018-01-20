Posted: Jan 20, 2018 11:39 AMUpdated: Jan 20, 2018 11:39 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The first-degree murder case against Tracy Dawn Nelson will now be heard March 15th. Nelson was in front of Judge Vaclaw Friday. She had requested a court-appointed attorney.

Bartlesville police arrested Nelson last month after the State Medical Examiner investigated the June death of Nelson’s 7 week-old son. The report shows the boy’s cause of death to be blunt force trama of the head and neck and rules the death to be a homicide.

Nelson was previously charged with felony child abuse in July and was released on a 50 thousand dollar bond.

Nelson’s spouse told police the child was fine when she left the infant with Nelson while running errands. Bond on the murder charge was set at a quarter of a million dollars.